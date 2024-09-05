TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives $15.13 Average PT from Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.13.

TASK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. TaskUs has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TaskUs by 55.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 19.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TaskUs by 11.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in TaskUs by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

