TD Asset Management Inc Has $225.71 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,449 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $225,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $831.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $797.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $761.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $863.85.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

