Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.36

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 86816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -3.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $392,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $7,680,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 220,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

