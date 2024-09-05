Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,685. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

