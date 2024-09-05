Teresa A. Harris Sells 620 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $55,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,407.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.8 %

ALTR opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 962.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

