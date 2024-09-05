The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Down 5.0% in August

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,790. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. AZEK has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

