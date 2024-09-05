The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $490.64 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

