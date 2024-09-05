The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.14

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $33.38 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

