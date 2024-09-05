The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 248,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 169,576 shares.The stock last traded at $32.97 and had previously closed at $32.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Stephens upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $994.82 million, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $168.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,351,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in The Pennant Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 679.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

