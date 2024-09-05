The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of WEN opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

