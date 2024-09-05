Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Thermon Group Trading Down 0.3 %

THR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 102,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $968.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,833,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,640 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 635,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

