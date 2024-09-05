thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.39

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 8660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

