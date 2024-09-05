TokenFi (TOKEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.33 Million

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One TokenFi token can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenFi has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. TokenFi has a market capitalization of $47.29 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenFi Profile

TokenFi’s launch date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.04841712 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $4,111,120.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

