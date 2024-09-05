TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Down 0.9%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.35 and last traded at $33.62. Approximately 213,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 684,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.68%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.29%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TORM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

