Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 214000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Torq Resources

In related news, Director Shawn Wallace purchased 1,114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$99,703.00. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

