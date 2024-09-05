Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.98

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.98 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 6460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $440.07 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.