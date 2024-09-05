Unison Asset Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Unison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.2% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.29. 806,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.94 and a 200 day moving average of $273.10. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.54.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

