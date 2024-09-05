Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $3.81 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $240.84 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.35 or 0.00011098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00114003 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,126,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,126,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.16349209 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $133,498,468.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

