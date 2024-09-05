Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 8,140,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 9,819,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. Unity Software’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $90,871 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $379,180,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Unity Software by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

