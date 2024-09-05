Universal Health Realty Income Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,185. The firm has a market cap of $621.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.