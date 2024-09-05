Vance Wealth Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $304,591,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $460.61 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

