Vance Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vance Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $353.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

