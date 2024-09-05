Vance Wealth Inc. Invests $307,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,686 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.04. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

