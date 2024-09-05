VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,211,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

