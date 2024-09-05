Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $140.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vaxcyte traded as high as $113.57 and last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 810588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.76.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vaxcyte

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,799.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,283 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,568. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $14,056,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,093,000 after buying an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.