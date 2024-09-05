Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading Down 6.3%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.90. 452,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 954,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $860.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.