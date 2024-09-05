Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCV opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

