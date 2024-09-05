VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.12. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 150,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares in the company, valued at $272,477.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

