Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska Sells 2,169 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.2 %

WDC stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,260,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 44.4% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 5,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 154.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

