Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Juan Carlos Puente Sells 3,266 Shares

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Whirlpool by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

