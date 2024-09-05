Whitestone REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of WSR traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 216,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $14.48.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
