Wrapped CRO Price Tops $0.0778 on Top Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $67.03 million and approximately $586,968.29 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 861,813,252 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 860,384,301.5506748. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07783876 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $701,025.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

