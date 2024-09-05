Wrapped HBAR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.53 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and $828,967.83 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,484,960 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 276,343,329.83935684 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04882378 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $671,621.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

