Yacktman Asset Management LP Purchases 599 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,488,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $410,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.63. 2,274,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,152. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

