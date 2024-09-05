Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 275 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $154,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded down $8.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $565.89. The company had a trading volume of 372,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,568. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $578.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.31 and a 200-day moving average of $476.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

