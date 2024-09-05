YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY) Declares Dividend of $0.79

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7947 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABNY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

