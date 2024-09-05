zkSync Price Hits $0.10 (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One zkSync token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, zkSync has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. zkSync has a market cap of $371.38 million and $38.40 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10132077 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $42,162,528.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

