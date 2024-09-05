ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

