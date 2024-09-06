10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 5.8%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 218,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,638,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Down 8.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,242.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,289 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,894,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,262,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.