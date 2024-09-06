1,252 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $202.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.42.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

