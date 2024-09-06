14,165 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,165 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 5,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,655 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 92,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

3D Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DDD opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $261.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.