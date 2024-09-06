180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Trading Up 0.6%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 14,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 29,842 shares of company stock worth $111,398 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
