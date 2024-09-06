2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSVT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSVT

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of TSVT opened at $4.44 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 354.16% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

In related news, insider Jessica Snow sold 7,816 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $33,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 2seventy bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 66.7% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 2seventy bio by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in 2seventy bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.