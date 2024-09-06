5,225 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.48.

NYSE CVS opened at $58.06 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

