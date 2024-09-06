9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,114,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after acquiring an additional 388,749 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 173,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

