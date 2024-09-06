9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

