AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $87.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average is $84.40. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 35.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

