ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $25.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACAD

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $793,914. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $16.22 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,622.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.