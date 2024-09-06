Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 156,491 NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 156,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 146,102 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 261,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 111,012 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 16,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.93 per share, for a total transaction of 81,290.77. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 162,269 shares in the company, valued at 799,986.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 16,489 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.93 per share, with a total value of 81,290.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 799,986.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 5.37 per share, for a total transaction of 80,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,386 shares in the company, valued at 431,672.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 90,016 shares of company stock worth $480,132 over the last three months.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.69 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 4.67 and a 12 month high of 9.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 5.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

