Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 42,613 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.35% of KVH Industries worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVHI. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in KVH Industries by 637.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 268,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 116,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,153 shares of company stock worth $38,732. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.61.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

